Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYMX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $44,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

