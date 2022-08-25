Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 26.56%.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $48,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

