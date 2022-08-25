Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 959,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.53 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

