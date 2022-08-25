Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ocean Bio-Chem Price Performance
NASDAQ OBCI opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%.
About Ocean Bio-Chem
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
