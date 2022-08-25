OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

