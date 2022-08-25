OLO (NYSE:OLO) & Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Head to Head Comparison

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OLO and Worldline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 8.49 -$42.27 million ($0.23) -34.65 Worldline $4.37 billion 1.42 -$889.10 million N/A N/A

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worldline.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.3% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OLO and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -22.06% -3.99% -3.62% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OLO and Worldline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 2 2 0 2.50 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 68.13%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Worldline.

Summary

OLO beats Worldline on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Worldline

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

