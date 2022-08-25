OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.42.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
