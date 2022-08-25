OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

