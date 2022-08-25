Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 51,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 79.8% during the first quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 63,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

