Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
Orange Price Performance
NYSE ORAN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Orange has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
