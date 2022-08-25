OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of OSIS opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

