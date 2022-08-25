Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.26

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and traded as high as C$13.37. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 139,289 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OR. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.52.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$63.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total transaction of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

