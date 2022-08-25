Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.64

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.64 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.27 ($0.23). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.94 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,556,291 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 33 ($0.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.64. The firm has a market cap of £382.15 million and a P/E ratio of 664.67.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

