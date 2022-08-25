Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.48. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.