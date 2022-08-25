Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %
Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.48. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
