Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance
NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%.
Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.