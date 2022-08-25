Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.66. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

