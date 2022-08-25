Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.16 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.4% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

