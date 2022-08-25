Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Personalis by 93.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Price Performance

About Personalis

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $177.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.65. Personalis has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

