PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 223,111 shares.
PetroNeft Resources Trading Up 5.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.
About PetroNeft Resources
PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.
