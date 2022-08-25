PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.97 and traded as high as C$6.45. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 39,737 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.94 million and a PE ratio of 25.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.97.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,416,404.60. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 193,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$1,256,681.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,897,432.33. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,416,404.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,433.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

