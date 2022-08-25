Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

