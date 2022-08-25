Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Trading Up 0.2 %

PLXS opened at $94.20 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $158,174.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $473,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $158,174.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $473,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $586,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,851.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,594 shares of company stock worth $2,682,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.