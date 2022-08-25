PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in PNM Resources by 172.5% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

