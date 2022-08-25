Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.04 million, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 763.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. 26.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

