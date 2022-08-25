Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Potbelly

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 23,482 shares of company stock worth $130,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

