Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.69. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Power Solutions International from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Power Solutions International Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

