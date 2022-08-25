PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

PWFL opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $125.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

About PowerFleet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

