PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,458.02

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,458.02 ($17.62) and traded as low as GBX 1,420 ($17.16). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($17.28), with a volume of 8,351 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £608.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,465.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,458.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

