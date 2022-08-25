Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of PINC opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Premier’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

