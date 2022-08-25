Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after buying an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,997,000 after buying an additional 728,532 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,503,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 375,930 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 238,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 37.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

