Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,803 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Insider Activity

Autoliv Price Performance

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,496 shares of company stock worth $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

