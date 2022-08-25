Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 36,495 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,025 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,879,685 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,135. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DV opened at $26.41 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

