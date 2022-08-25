Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in DISH Network by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 3.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 343,585 shares of company stock worth $6,200,060. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DISH opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

