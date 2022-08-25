Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 99.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $126,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $31,414.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,426 shares in the company, valued at $434,385.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $126,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,401 shares of company stock valued at $711,091. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $571.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. BTIG Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

