Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

