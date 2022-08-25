Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

