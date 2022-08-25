Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 84,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of IGT opened at $19.89 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

