Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $577.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $533.77 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $575.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

