Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 59,727 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 516,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of FBNC opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

