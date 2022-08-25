Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare Stock Up 2.0 %

ModivCare Profile

MODV opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.