Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 96,076 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 348,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 61,238 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.29. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.59 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

