Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

NYSE BEN opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,490,588 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,704.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,722,542 shares of company stock worth $32,993,549 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

