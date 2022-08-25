Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.05 Million Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 12.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 890,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Universal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Price Performance

NYSE:UVV opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.57. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,020.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $677,899. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.