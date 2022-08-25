Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $969.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $81.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

