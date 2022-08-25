Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of YOU stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 3,300 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $95,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $216,211.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Levine sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $95,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,211.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,223,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,041. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.