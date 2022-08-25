Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LendingTree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $18,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LendingTree by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $422.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.93.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

