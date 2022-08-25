Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

CFFN opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

