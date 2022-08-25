Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.50 Million Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

