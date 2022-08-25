Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FirstCash by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FirstCash by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $404,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $46,538,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 215.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Up 2.0 %

FirstCash stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.