Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 161,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

