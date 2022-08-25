Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.