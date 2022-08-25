Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.75 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

